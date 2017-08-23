Children get crafty to boost Roberton show

Hawick youngsters have been ensuring that this year’s Roberton Show gets plenty of publicity.

Children at Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary took part in a senior-school wide competition designing posters advertising the annual event.

This year’s show, taking place in the Snoot Field on Saturday, September 2, from 1pm, includes sheep judging, young handler competition, and an industrial tent with entries covering everything from jams and jellies to walking sticks and crafts.

There’s also home-baking in the tea tent, something stronger in the beer tent and music from Hawick Scout Band, as they continue their 100th anniversary celebrations. With all that to advertise, not to mention the vintage tractor display, it was no easy task for the Drumlanrig School pupils to design a poster getting all that information across.

But over 70 pupils from primaries three to six gave it their best shot and gave members of the Roberton Show committee a hard time in picking the winners from each class.

The overall winner was Emily Armstrong, 8, with a poster which the judges felt stood out the most and best portrayed the Roberton Show. She won free tickets to the show for all her family and a voucher to be spent on food and drink in the tea tent. Emily’s winning poster is on display around Hawick and will also be featured at this year’s Roberton Show along with the full catalogue of posters created by the youngsters.

Free family passes were also awarded to the winners from each class as follows:

Primary 3: winner Marley Domingo and runner-up Rita Anantawetwit; primary 3/4: winner Emily Armstrong and runner-up - Matthew Metcalf; primary 4: winner Mackenzie Crudge and runner-up - Jenny Al Khoury; primary 6: winner Rhianna Scot and runner-up Kym Price.

Entries in the industrial section should be handed in no later than 10am on Show Day.

A schedule is available for download at www.therobertonshow.uk.