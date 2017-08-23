£13,000 grant provides new TD1 youth worker

Young people in the Borders are to benefit from a newly funded youth worker thanks to a grant aimed at helping youngsters to learn, develop and make wiser lifestyle choices.

Galashiels-based TD1 Youth Hub has been awarded £13,914 to fund the new post and to offer added activities to its young service users.

TD1 Youth Hub in Galashiels.

The youth work organisation, which works with young people aged 11 to 19-years-old, particularly those who come from chaotic backgrounds or who may be disengaged with the community, has been awarded a share of £833,257 split between 45 other to Scottish projects from the Bank of Scotland Foundation’s medium grants programme.

TD1 Youth Hub manager Douglas Ormston said: “This grant from Bank of Scotland Foundation is a welcome boost to our organisation as it will undoubtedly help us to change the lives of young people who need it the most and support them with their transition to adulthood. It is all about giving young people new opportunities and experiences which will help them grow, learn and develop.”

Launched in 2013, TD1 has helped many young Borders with negative perceptions about their community and themselves by offering a range of youth work opportunities, including drop-ins and one-to-one support work, to help break that cycle of negativity.

As well as contributing towards the cost of those activities, the grant will pay for a new youth worker, bringing the hub’s total up to 10, who will work directly with young people aged 10 to 14 years who are most at risk of negative lifestyle choices.

“We think that is a key age group,” Douglas added. “They’re in transition from primary school to high school and if we can get the right messages across at that younger age they will be in a better space by 15 and 16 to make better choices.

“The funding was invaluable in allowing us to create this new post.”

Philip Grant, chairman of the Foundation’s board of trustees added: “We’re delighted our medium grant is able to support TD1 Youth Hub as they provide such a valuable service to young people in the area, helping them make the right decisions in life and feel more included in the community.

“Bank of Scotland Foundation’s grants programmes continue to attract some excellent proposals for short and longer term funding across a wide range of projects.

“We’re proud to be able to help support the great work that charities do for their communities across South Scotland and look forward to awarding further Grants later this year.”

TD1 Youth Hub is one of three charities in the Scottish Borders to be sharing the cash awarded by the Foundation in the first half of 2017.

Borders-wide charity Interest Link Borders has received £6,325 to aid its work for people with learning disabilities. Meanwhile youth-led organisation Tweeddale Youth Action has been awarded £9.992 to help fund its youth clubs in both Peebles and Innerleithen.