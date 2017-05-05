Early learning centre planned at primary school

Up to 40 children could soon benefit from the first publicly-funded early learning and childcare centre in St Boswells.

Scottish Borders Council has submitted proposals to its planning and building standards department for an extension to St Boswells Primary School to house the centre.

The plans include a 100sq m play area with a kitchen, as well as a covered external play space accessed through full-sized bi-folding doors.

They also include a separate entrance to the centre, plus access through a classroom at the school.

The council expects that the current number of children attending the school, built in 1957, will increase from 134 to 145 by the start of the next academic year.

A council spokesperson said: “Currently, St Boswells does not have publicly-funded early learning and childcare accommodation and there is only one privately-owned provision.

“However, this is not large enough for the village, and a new facility is needed.

“It is important that the new accommodation provides permanent teaching spaces within the body of existing school as this is paramount for the long-term development of pupils, and this is particularly so for the early years when children are taking their first steps of separation from their parents or guardians.”

The planning permission application was submitted by Samuel Hinchliffe on behalf of the council.

A supporting design statement says the space will for children to “imagine and thrive in learning”.