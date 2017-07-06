Earlston’s sparkling couple

An Earlston couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last Thursday.

George Lauder, 82, and his wife, Shona, 81, who became close friends when they met at Earlston Primary School, were married in 1957 at Earlston Parish Church.

Although George was born in Fogo, near Duns, and Shona in Kelso, the couple have lived in Earlston all of their lives.

They married shortly after George, who worked for Tarmac Road Construction Company, returned from national service with the King’s Own Scottish Borderers in the Korean War. At that time, Shona was working as a nursing assistant at Dingleton Hospital, which closed in 2001.

In 1964 they had their first child, Stroma, who now lives in Hertfordshire, and three years later their son, Mark, of Edinburgh, was born.

George is well-known in the local community for his work with the British Red Cross, being a co-founder of the Earlston branch along with Sandy Hamilton.

The couple are looking forward to further anniversary celebrations with family and friends, including their granddaughter, Jessica, in the upcoming weeks.

Stroma said: “The secret to their long and happy marriage is the strength of their love and commitment to one another, and their wider family.”