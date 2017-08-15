Drivers sustained minor injuries in Monday’s A7 collision

Have your say

The two drivers involved in the two-car collision near Galashiels, which closed the A7 both ways for a short time yesterday escaped with minor injuries.

The road was closed between the Kingsknowes Roundabout and the Abbotsford junction following the head-on crash and traffic was diverted along the B6360 Abbotsford road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in the Scottish Borders responded to the A7 at around 4.30 pm on Monday, August 14, following a two-vehicle collision on the Selkirk to Galashiels Road.

“A Daewoo Kalos and Vauxhall Astra were involved in a head-on collision during the incident at Glenmayne.

“The 29-year-old male driver of the Daewoo and 54-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall both sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Borders General Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into this collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision can call Police Scotland on 101.