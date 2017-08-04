Drivers face disruption as Hawick road closure continues

A section of Hawick’s Commercial Road is to remain closed to traffic for another week, drivers are being reminded.

The closure, until next Friday, August 11, is to allow technical and pipe-laying works to be carried out.

The access to the River Teviot is required as part of the ongoing development of the new Borders Distillery in the street.

Diversions are available from Lidl via Bath Street and Princes Street.

But coming after weeks of similar disruption earlier in the year due to flood defence investigations and sewage pipe repairs, the patience of the public is being tested.

The current road closure in Commercial Road is “not ideal” but it will provide lessons for the future when the road is closed yet again for several months to allow major flood works to be carried out, says Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer.

He believes that, on a positive note, there are diversions in place which allow access back onto the road.

Mr McAteer said: “Hopefully, the work will be carried out quickly and not cause too much disruption. Unfortunately, it was necessary because of the necessity of the distillery operation having access to the river.

“Another positive is that a lot of learning and a lot of experience is being acquired at this point in time.

“The road will need to be closed again for seven to nine months in 18 months’ time, and that will mean a lot of disruption when the town’s flood scheme is being carried out.

“This gives bodies like Amey a chance to look at the best diversions to put in place ahead of that work going ahead.

“It will help them to put better signage in place when that work starts.

“It is not ideal for the public and motorists, but if we want exciting new developments and flood protection in the town, this disruption is something we just have to accept.”