Driver three times limit

A Newtown motorist has admitted being more than three times the legal alcohol limit when she crashed her car.

Tammt Strafford, 24, of Sergeants Park, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath alcohol count of 71 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on the B6374 road between Galashiels and Melrose at Pavilion Farm on August 13.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court the accused was heading out of Galashiels after a night out at around 1.45am when she lost control of the vehicle on a summit.

The police were quickly on the scene and detected a smell of alcohol.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client intended to get a taxi home after the night out but had gone back to her car to charge up her mobile, and that it was spur of the moment when she decided to drive.

The court was told the car was left a write-off by the accident so she had already suffered a financial burden.

Sheriff Derrick McIntrye banned Strafford from driving for 15 months and fined her £600.