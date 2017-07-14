‘Drawing Lines’ at Riccarton

A new exhibition featuring a mixture of unexpected and expected elements will be showing at Hawick Museum’s Waterfall Gallery until the end of August.

Father and daughter Clare and Michael Money have collaborated on Drawing Lines, a joint show of Clare’s reworked maps and Michael’s architect/engineering drawings plus collection of photos and memorabilia – all of Riccarton Junction.

Situated on the Waverley Line between Hawick and Newcastleton, Riccarton Junction did not have a road, only a railway, but had a strong life and community. Evacuated when the railway closed in late 1960s the venue is now deserted and almost all traces gone.

This evocative exhibition takes a new look at the Junction through art and architect drawings of buildings with the theme ‘archiving place’ – keeping record of lost or forgotten places through documents, visual records and artistic interpretation.

The drawings in the exhibition are from surveys done in the 1970s, between the closure of the Waverley Route in January 1969 and demolition of most of the remaining railway buildings and structures in the autumn of 1980.

Also in the exhibition are display cases of objects, documents and photographs relating to Riccarton plus a browsing copy of the very-hard-to find autobiography: Memories of Riccarton Junction by the late Kit Milligan.

Drawing Lines is showing until August 27, Monday-Friday 10-12am and 1-5pm, Saturday and Sunday 2-5pm.