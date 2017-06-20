Dogs called Max revealed as Scotland’s naughtiest pets

Dogs called Max are Scotland’s naughtiest pets, according to a new study.

Staffordshire bull terriers (11%) and Labradors (8%) top the list as the naughtiest dog breeds, whereas Golden Retrievers are more well-behaved, with only 3% of their owners reporting their naughty behaviour.

Research by Pets at Home and Petplan Insurance reveals that over a third of pets owners (35%) have had to cancel what they had planned because their pet had been naughty. 11% have missed a night out and 8% have a party or a holiday because of their pet’s behaviour.

Around two thirds (65%) of pet owners admit that their pet has eaten something they shouldn’t, which can result in a visit to the vet’s surgery and the additional veterinary costs that come with it. 24% say that their pet has eaten its own poo, and a third (38%) of pets have eaten their owner’s dinner.

In 2016, Petplan Insurance paid out £4.7million for pets who had swallowed foreign objects and £2.3 million for poisoning.

Toys (23%), shoes (24%) and socks (24%) are the most common non-edible items pets have eaten, with other strange items pets have been caught eating include false teeth, batteries and a bag of knitting.

Others cannot trust their pet to be left alone at home, with 35% of pets doing a poo somewhere they shouldn’t, and 26% of pets ruining furniture.

Pets at Home is working in partnership with Petplan, the UK’s number one pet insurance provider, to help ensure pets get the treatment they deserve and cover for the unexpected, regardless of their naughtiness.

Jonny Armstrong, Head of Insurance for Pet’s at Home, said: “Pet insurance is an integral part of responsible pet ownership. It allows owners to seek veterinary advice at the earliest opportunity and get the necessary treatment to ensure the long term health of their pet, something we know pet owners prioritise.

“We know that pets will naturally get up to no good, particularly when it comes to eating things they shouldn’t, so it’s best to be prepared for any unfortunate or unexpected incidents.”

We all know that our pets can get themselves into bumps and scrapes as a result of their naughtiness. If your pet ever puts themselves in danger through ingesting something they shouldn’t have, then ensure you seek medical attention from a veterinary surgeon immediately. Ensure you keep anything they shouldn’t have locked away in order to prevent any unwanted mishaps taking place as a result.

Top 10 unusual items pets have been caught eating:

1. Batteries

2. Bean bag

3. Dirty nappy

4. Glasses case

5. Bag of knitting

6. False teeth

7. Rubber chicken

8. Sanitary towel

9. Tinfoil

10. Wedding certificate

Top 10 cities with the naughtiest pets:

1. Newcastle

2. Manchester

3. Glasgow

4. Southampton

5. London

6. Nottingham

7. Edinburgh

8. Plymouth

9. Norwich

10. Birmingham.