Do you want a ticket? YES!

The YES Arts Festival is now under way – a four-day contemporary arts festival which takes place across Selkirk and the Yarrow and Ettrick valleys from September 14-17.

Last night saw the free premiere screening in the Market Place of a specially-commissioned film ‘Our Kind of Place’ tells the story of people living and working in Selkirk and the Valleys with a soundtrack of local music.

In the film, farmers, mill workers, landowners, shopkeepers, office workers, schoolchildren and pensioners share their love of living, learning and working in the area.

The film will be screened also tonight, Saturday and Sunday, from 8.30-10pm.

Other events include ‘Out of the Wild’, performed by Dudendance – a site-specific promenade performance, featuring a small team of professional dancers working alongside local teenagers.

Performances are at the Haining, at 3pm, 4pm and 5pm tomorrow and Sunday. Tickets cost £8 (£6 conc) with family tickets £25.

And at Bowhill, Scotland’s Makar Jackie Kay MBE performs at Bowhill Theatre on Sunday, from 7.30-9pm. Tickets £10 (£6 for under-12s).

For the full programme, visit www.yesartsfestival.com

