Discover the history of Scotland’s uncrowned king

On September 3, Thirlestane Castle will be conducting an exclusive guided tour around the castle followed by a talk on one of its most famous residents.

John Maitland, second Earl of Lauderdale, was one of the most important and controversial Scottish figures of the late 17th century.

As a leading royalist, he was a confidant of King Charles II and spent nine years in the Tower of London under sentence of death.

After the Restoration, he was appointed Secretary of State for Scotland. As such, he was virtually the uncrowned King of Scotland, and wielded unrivalled power and influence.

He developed a reputation for ruthless self-interest and maintained his position against his numerous adversaries by a crafty dexterity in dealing with men and made Thirlestane Castle into a fitting palace from which to direct the affairs of Scotland.

He employed Sir William Bruce to undertake the remodelling of the castle. Bringing Renaissance influences to the Scottish Baronial style, he introduced the two front towers and the grand staircase and oversaw the transformation of the interior, the most remarkable feature of which is the rich plasterwork of the State Rooms. The thickness of the original walls allowed Bruce to carve out square rooms within the circular drum towers.

Maitland was the first and only Duke of Lauderdale because he died without male issue and the dukedom became extinct.

Learn more about the Duke’s important place in the history of Scotland while enjoying a glass of wine as his impressive portrait towers over you.

The evening starts at 6pm with a tour of the castle. Entry £12 including a glass of wine.

