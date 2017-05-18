Dina’s death inspires colleagues to take fund-raising steps

After the untimely death of Langlee primary school staff member Dina Grant at Christmas, a group of her colleagues decided to take part in a sponsored walk to raise money for the Margaret Kerr Unit at Borders General Hospital where Dina had received care.

During the Easter holidays, Sandra Russell and Keith Guthrie of Galashiels, and Kirsty Moffat from Coldstream, walked the St Cuthbert’s Way, from Melrose Abbey to Lindisfarne Priory on Holy Island. After setting off with a party of other staff who walked the first leg to Ancrum, the trio spent the next three days walking a total of 100km. Despite a few blisters and cold early mornings they arrived tired but also energised on Holy Island. Mags Richmond, another Langlee school teacher, walked the same distance while on holiday to show support for her colleagues’ efforts.

As a result of the generosity of family, friends, pupils, their parents and others who have no connection with the school, more than £1,000 was raised – some of the cash will be used to create a memorial in the grounds of the new Langlee school.

If anyone would like to donate to the total, visit the fund-raising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Langleewalkers

DISTRICT NEWS

CADDONFOOT

Parish church

The start of Christian Aid Week was marked by a special service on Sunday led by minister Elspeth Harley and Fiona McDougal. It began with a brief film on the work of Christian Aid and the congregation was then invited to visit four ‘stations’ in the church to read the various messages, pray for others across the world, and tie knots in wool, which will be sent to the organisation as a symbol of support. The Bible reading was delivered by Hamish Tennant. Music was played by Andy Bird and Anne Grieve. Donations can still be given to the annual appeal and monies will go towards the heating project. Bible study continued this week, again at Clovenfords Hotel. The kirk session meeting due to be held on May 25 has been postponed.

DARNICK

Thomas the Rhymer

Darnick Village Development Trust is continuing its programme of activities held in the Smith Memorial Hall. Following a talk about Rhymer’s Glen, the building is playing host to an evening of storytelling based on Thomas the Rhymer, presented with humour, honesty and poignancy. Dan Serridge and James Spence come from either side of the border, each with their own special connection to that most elusive of characters, Thomas the Rhymer. First performed at TradFest in Edinburgh last year to much acclaim, this performance weaves together one of the richest Borders folk tales, and also features music and ballads from Tom Kane. The performance – on Friday, May 26, starting at 7pm – will be followed by a post-show discussion and it contains adult themes. Tickets will be available at the door, priced £5. Another attraction is a quiz night on Friday, June 9 – entry is £5 per person and proceeds will go to The Lavender Touch, a local charity supporting cancer sufferers and carers.

DENHOLM

May fair

The latest attraction to be announced for this Saturday’s Denholm May Fair is two alpacas. The event begins with a car boot sale at 8am and from 11am there will be music from St Boswell’s Concert Band and Hawick Scout Pipe Band. Local youngsters will give a display of maypole and Highland dancing. A fancy dress competition will be judged at 11.30am.

EARLSTON

Parish church

On Friday, May 19, at 7.30pm in the church, a spring concert featuring Langlee Community Choir will be held. Entry by donation and proceeds will go to Christian Aid. The service at 10.15am on Sunday, May 20, will be conducted by Rev Julie Rennick.

Plant sale

Earlston Horticultural Society held its annual plant sale and coffee morning last Saturday, realising a profit of £687.99 which will go towards staging Earlston Flower Show on Saturday, August 26.

Thursday lunch club

Last week’s meeting started with a game of card bingo. Following lunch, members had a Scottish and Irish karaoke, singing songs. In last week’s report, the name of the indoor golf winner was wrong – it was, in fact, Mrs M. Dickson.

EDGERSTON

SWI

Members visited the Heritage Hub, Heart of Hawick – the local history centre for the Borders – last Thursday. After refreshments they were given a special tour by Amy Thomson, who had assembled an exhibition of Edgerston-related memorabilia. Members were able to read through census books, school diaries, church records etc. Amy stayed on hand to answer the many questions. They were given notice of a free event being held at the Heritage Hub on Thursday, June 15, from 5.30-6.30pm, entitled ‘Sounding Borders: the spark of spoken memories’. From animations to drama pieces and from printmaking to poetry, people across the Borders have been responding to the oral history collections held by Scottish Borders Archive. This event will take people on a virtual tour of these projects, giving an opportunity to listen to Borderers past, via recorded life stories. The next meeting is at 2pm on Wednesday, September 13, with speaker Tom Bolam-Peel on Tanzania.

GALASHIELS

Volunteers appeal

Veterinary charity PDSA is appealing for local animal lovers to lend a paw and volunteer at its Galashiels shop (64 Channel Street) to help raise funds for sick and injured pets. Shop manager Angela Cullum said: “We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about pets and who can lend a hand in a number of areas within our shop, as well as collecting stock within our area. No previous retail experience is needed, as full training is provided for all new volunteers.” Angela can be contacted on 01896 759881.

Probus

The Scottish Wildlife Trust was founded in 1964 and has 42,000 members, 1,400 in the Borders, Malcolm Lindsay told the Probus club. The trust has 120 reserves, starting with the Loch of the Lowes in Perthshire where ospreys first nested in 1971 and still return every year to nest. Ospreys are now found in many parts of Scotland, with 12 pairs in the Borders. There are 20 local trust groups, with the Central Borders being the first, founded in 1965. These groups work with children, carry out practical work in the reserves, record wildlife and promote the environment. There are nine reserves in the Borders, from the coast to near Hawick. These areas help to preserve raised bogs, ancient woodland and flower-rich lowland meadows. Malcolm mentioned the importance of gardens which, together, add up to a big resource with the message that conservation begins at home. Bird feeders and boxes, ponds, native plants and nectar and pollen rich plants all support nature. Insecticides should be avoided and, if possible, a wild area left somewhere in the garden. The last Probus club meeting of the season, at the Waverley Castle Hotel, is on Thursday, May 25, 10 for 10.30am, when Alasdair Hutton will speak on the Order of St John.

St Peter’s Church

Today (Thursday) at 10am, a communion service will be held, and on Sunday, May 21, at 8.30am, it’s holy communion with the Rev Duncan McCosh. This is followed at 9.30am with Sunday Squad (including juice and toast), and sung eucharist (Rev Annie Nash) at 10.30am. Thursday, May 25 – 10am, communion; Friday, May 26 – 5pm, choir practice.

GATTONSIDE

Coffee morning

A coffee morning held in the village hall in aid of research into Parkinson’s disease raised £905.

GLENDOUGLAS

Whist

Results of the whist drive on Monday, May 8 – ladies – 1, Lily May; 2, Hannah Wilson; 3, Chrissie Patterson; booby, Greta Middlemas; gents – 1, Christine Gibson; 2, Alistair Patterson; 3, Issie Brodie; booby, Jean Mabon.

Lunch club

The lunch club was well attended last Wednesday.

HAWICK

Rotary

Hawick Rotary Club held its 80th AGM last week. The previous minutes were read and approved, followed by a review of the current year’s activities. Two members had passed away – Archie Purves, Paul Harris Fellow and past president, and associate member Harald Willner, Paul Harris Fellow, Kingston-upon-Thames Rotary Club. President Jim Walker thanked members for their magnificent support. The various convenors then gave their reports – Kerr Scott, Community and Vocational; Gus Neilson, Foundation; Linden Warburton, International; and Scott Elliot, Membership. Treasurer Scott Elliot reported that more than £7,000 had been raised and disbursed to various organisations and groups during the year, including Hawick Swimming Club, Hawick in Bloom, Primary Schools Book Award and the Men’s Shed. The Rotary District had donated £3,800 to the Hawick Flood Group. Along with two Rotary clubs at Grahamstown, South Africa, the club had made a donation to a hospice at Grahamstown for equipment which totalled £5,824. A micro-finance scheme run by Linden Warburton had loaned £950 to five different parties world-wide and £566 had been repaid, and 110 boxes had been sent to eastern European families at Christmas. A donation of £5,000 had been made to the club to assist with their projects. The officials for the next Rotary year starting on July 1 are – president Scott Elliot for a third term; vice-president Mairhi Trickett, also for a third term, and Linden Warburton, junior vice-president. Ron Smith will take over as secretary, while Sandy Bannerman and Scott Elliot are joint treasurers. The final event of the current year is the coffee morning on Saturday, May 20 (10am-noon), at Trinity Church in aid of the East African Famine Appeal. Anyone interested in finding out more about Hawick Rotary Club is welcome to contact any member or come along to a meeting any Thursday at 7 pm in the Mansfield House Hotel.

Bridge club

Tuesday, May 2 – N/S – 1, Maureen Weightman & Valerie Johnstone; 2, Bob Francome & George Graham; 3, Morag & Fraser Beaton; E/W – 1, Patsy Gilligan & Mary Millar; 2, Sam White & Richard von Slicher; 3, Sandra Ritchie & Nancy McLure. Tuesday, May 9 – N/S – 1, Maureen Weightman & Valerie Johnstone; 2, Bob Francombe & George Graham; 3, Inez Wyse & Valerie McPherson; E/W – 1, Patsy Gilligan & Mary Millar; 2, Sam White & Richard von Slicher; 3, Malcolm & Helen Ouldcott. Tuesday, May 16 – N/S – 1, George Graham & Bob Francombe; 2, Tricia & Lance Witten; 3 (equal), Bob Witherington & Michael Tuson, Nancy McLure & Sandra Ritchie; E/W – 1, Patsy Gilligan & Mary Millar; 2, Sam White & Richard von Slicher; 3, Valerie Mcpherson & Inez Wyse.

HEITON

SWI

In celebration of the centenary of the SRI, Heiton members entertained visitors from a number of other institutes with music, comedy and recitations from the past in a fully-costumed ‘Good Old Days’ presentation. Visitors entered into the spirit of the evening by joining in with the singing and selecting costume items available for them from ‘Upper Circle’. Competition – an unusual button, visitors - 1, Judith Ziolkowski, Makerston; 2 Betty Mallen, Yetholm; 3 Margaret Jeary, Eckford; members – 1, Ann Bacon; 2, Gill Harrop; 3, Rosie McDonald.

INNERLEITHEN

Services

There are two services in Innerleithen Church on Sunday, May 21 – 11.30am and an ecumenical one for Christian Aid Week at 6.30pm. There will also be a service taking place at 4pm in St Ronan’s House.

JEDBURGH

Youth hub

Jethart Youth Hub at 5 – 7 High Street will be running its pop-up shop on Saturday, May 27 (9.30am-1.30pm) and are looking for donations of books, DVDs, CDs, jewellery and anything of value to sell. Donations can be left at the hub on a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, between 6.30-8pm. For information, ring/text Ian on 07958 277766.

Bridge club

Monday, May 8 – 1, M. Miller & V. Johnstone; 2, R. Oates & S. West; 3, M. Weightman & H. Long; 4, S. White & R. Von Slicher. Monday, May 15 – N/S – 1, M. & H. Ouldcott; 2, V. Johnstone & M. Miller; 3, K. Jackson M. Allan; E/W – 1, J. Louden & S. Graham; 2, R. Von Slicher and S. White; 3, R. Oates & S. West.

KELSO

Golf club meeting

A special general meeting of Kelso Golf Club will be held in the club on Monday, June 5, at 7.30pm.

Broomlands SWI

At the Annual General Meeting, the main office bearers stay the same, but three committee members resigned. Val Douglas has offered to organise the competitions and Jeanette Farquhar was elected onto the committee. The committee is looking for someone to take over the press secretary’s job. The Cup Competition Rose Bowl was won by Val Douglas, with Helen Cavers in second place. The Fun Competition Cup had two winners who will share the cup – Hazel Woodsell and Moyra Coull. Those members wanting to go on the outing in June, but haven’t got their names on the list yet, should contact Mary Cron.

Music Makers

Kelso Music Makers enjoyed their final meeting of the season last Friday. Following the Annual General Meeting, they enjoyed a wide variety of musical contributions, ranging from a ragtime and a Greek piece, played on guitar and mandolin, to a Bach Flute Sonata with piano, flute and baritone. A violin ‘Harry Potter’ solo, song with guitar, tune on a German bagpipe (known as a Hummelchen), piano solo, and two piano duets made for a varied evening. Next season begins on Friday, September 29, at Abbey Row at 7.30pm, and all are welcome. Contact 01575 224920 for further information.

Bridge club

This week’s results: Wednesday, May 10 – match-pointed pairs – N/S – 1, Val Johnstone & Mary Millar; 2, Bob Stevenson & Annie Mitchell; 3, Rena Stewart & Nancy Porter; E/W – 1, Gerry Eglington & Jon Bridger; 2, Maureen Weightman & Helen Long; 3, Sheila Urquhart & Myra Thomson. Thursday, May 11 – aggregate pairs – N/S – 1, Dominic & Diana Alkin; 2, John Urquhart & Viv Heskett; 3, Alison Darling & Mary Logan; E/W – 1, Annie Mitchell & John Loudon; 2, Mary Tait & Bill Elliot; 3, James Tweddle & Alison Long.

Youth project

Kelso Youth Project is holding a coffee morning at The Planet on Saturday, June 3, from 10am-12.30pm, in aid of the GetAway Friday Summer trips. The children and young people are looking for donations of books, DVDs, CDs, jewellery, bric-a-brac and raffle prizes. All donations can be dropped off at The Planet on Wednesday and Thursday, between 4pm and 8pm. For further information, telephone or text Ian on 07958 277766.

LAUDER

SWI

Lauder SWI held its 98th Annual General Meeting in the primary school. President Sheila Hardie welcomed members and guests to the final meeting of the year, introducing Anne Clark who gave a floral art demonstation on the theme ‘Anything Goes’. She created five arrangements and gave tips on how to look after blooms and foliage, while entertaining the group with amusing anecdotes. These arrangements were donated as additional raffle prizes. Hostess Senga Towers gave Anne a vote of thanks and was, in turn, thanked by Sheila for providing a buffet supper. Members’ competition results were – pretty vase – 1, Sheila Hardie; 2, Joan Stevens; 3, Helen Lumsden; hand-made flower – 1, Annette Holton; 2, Joyce Black; 3, Christine Riddell. Thomson Trophy (awarded for most points in competitions throughout the year) – 1 (equal), Liz Dalgliesh and Sheila Hardie; 2, Wendy Bryson; 3, Christine Riddell.Members Sheila Hardie, Liz Dalgliesh and Christine Riddell received prizes at the recent Berwickshire Federation Show. The meeting concluded with the Annual General Meeting and election of officials and committee – president, Sheila Hardie; secretary, Liz Dalgliesh; treasurer, Annette Holton; Christine Brandeschi, Wendy Bryson, Janet Laidlaw, Helen Lumsden, Carol Patterson, Christine Riddell and Jane Thomson.

Church

Worship will be celebrated on Sunday, May 21, by the Rev Rae Clark at Channelkirk (10am) and Lauder (11.30am). This is Christian Aid Week – in Lauder there will be a doorstep collection, and in Oxton/Channelkirk, envelopes for donations are available from Oxton Village Shop and at Channelkirk Church services until Sunday, May 21. Envelopes should be returned to the shop, Marie White at Lammerview, or at the above services.

MAXTON

Plant sale

There will be a plant sale with coffee morning in aid of Maxton and Mertoun Church in St Boswells Village Hall on Saturday, May 20, starting at 9.30am.

MELROSE

Parish church

Christian Aid Week was launched at services in Bowden and Melrose. There is a house-to-house collection and coffee morning in the Corn Exchange on Saturday, May 20, to help this cause; Sunday, May 21 – services at Bowden (9.30am) and Melrose (11am); Wednesday, May 24 – midweek service and community lunch; Sunday, May 28 – Bolivia exhibition in the church.

Eildon Singers

Last Sunday, the hallmark of the concert of ‘British Music at the turn of the 20th century’ was its variety. The choir programme, ranging over 10 composers, was supported by an instrumental quintet, James Letham at the piano and Melrose’s own soprano soloist, Claire Taylor. Masterminding it all was conductor James Young whose research energy in finding the illustrative and often-challenging pieces for the choir knows no bounds. The quintet’s Holst suite well deserved its ovation. Next stop is Sunday, December 10 – a Christmas concert featuring Haydn, Telemann and carols old and new.

Trimontium

The good weather on Tuesday last week produced a perfect afternoon for St Mary’s School Route March from Leaderfoot to Newstead, and the subsequent ‘workshop’ at the museum. On Thursday, Professor Alastair Small (ex-Alberta and Edinburgh universities), in the second lecture of the season, described the excavations carried out over 10 years by himself, his wife and students at a Roman emperor’s estate near the heel of Italy. It covered an enormous area and involved many types of agriculture and manufacturing. A cemetery had been discovered and this gave opportunities for dating and analysis of bones and diseases. Ian McHaffie, on behalf of the sizeable audience, thanked Professor Small for a practical and intriguing insight into how things were run in an area of Roman rural economy. Lindsey Davis, Roman crime novelist, speaks in the Corn Exchange on May 18 about her latest book, ‘The Third Nero’.

MOREBATTLE

Coffee morning

A coffee morning was held on Saturday in aid of Blood Bikes, members of the Borders branch helping with serving coffee and the raffle. Angela Cook gave a vote of thanks to all who had helped on the day and for raising approximately £360. Competition winners – teddy bear, Wilma Horlock; 50/50, Mary Simminds; door lucky number, Mary Pringle; basket of fruit, Lizzie Thomson; number of sweets in jar, June Bell; length of string round a bottle, Glen Stevens, Walkerburn.

SWI

Catherine Mabon welcomed Lorraine Wilson and Morag Bevan (midwives at the BGH) who gave a talk on their experience as midwives who, in 2015, went to St Francis Hospital in Katete, Zambia, to train midwives in order to save mothers’ lives in childbirth. Grace Cessford gave an vote of thanks. Competitions – knitted baby hat – 1, Laura McCann; 2, Helen Cessford; 3, Nancy Anderson; foreign postcard – 1, Marie-France Taylor; 2, Janette Stenhouse; 3 (equal), Helen Cessford and Catherine Mabon. Lucky syllabus draw winner was June Bell.

Plant sale

Morebattle in Bloom is holding a plant sale on Saturday, May 20, at the institute between 9.30-11.30am.

Fishing club

Fly-fishing only competition on Saturday, May 20, from 4-6pm. Draw in the Templehall tonight (Thursday) at 9pm. The club coffee morning will be held in the institute on Saturday, May 27, from 10.30am.

SELKIRK

AGM

The YES Arts Festival will hold its AGM on Wednesday, May 24, at 7pm in the Scott Room, County Hotel, Selkirk. The meeting will start with a short update on plans for this year’s festival (September 14-17), followed, at approximately 7.15pm, by the formal business of the AGM – including presentation of accounts for 2016/17 – and appointment of committee members for 2017/18.

ST BOSWELLS

Plant sale

STOW

Concert

Gala Water Singers present A Sentimental Journey – a concert, followed by a buffet, on Sunday, May 28, at 7pm in Stow Church. The event spans 70 years of American music, from the Flappers and the Charleston of the 20s, through to vibrant rock ‘n’ roll and musicals of the late 20th century. Tickets – Stow Shop, John (01578 730289) or on the door.

TRAQUAIR

Service

The next service in Traquair Kirk will be on Sunday, May 28, at 10am.

WALKERBURN

Service

The Public Hall hosts a service on Sunday, May 21 (10am).

YARROWFORD

Wool story

On Friday, June 2, at 7.30pm, the village hall hosts ‘Wool to the Mills’, the story of the growth and decline of the woollen industry in the Borders. To book a seat, phone Viv (76212) or Jim on (76204).

YETHOLM

Village lunch

A village lunch will be held today (Thursday) at noon in the Wauchope Hall, with proceeds going to the Sick Kids’ Friends Foundation.

National Theatre

National Theatre’s live screening of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’, with Imelda Staunton, will be shown at 7pm in the Wauchope Hall today (Thursday). Tickets are available from the village shop or at the door on the night.

Guild

Yetholm Guild’s annual coffee morning will take place on Saturday, May 27, at 10.30am in the Wauchope Hall.

Disney Extravaganza

A Disney Extravaganza with children from Yetholm and Morebattle, in association with Yetholm ex-principals, will take place on Saturday, May 27, at 7pm in the Wauchope Hall. Tickets are currently on sale at the village shop.

Sponsored walk

Cheviot Churches are holding a sponsored walk on Saturday, June 10, starting at 10am from Caverton Mill Farm. Sponsorship forms are avavilable in churches and village shops. Contact Carol Butler or Simon Oldham for further information.