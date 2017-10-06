Denholm school wins award for giving pupils a sporting chance

Staff and volunteers at a Borders school are celebrating after being recognised for their efforts to give youngsters a sporting chance.

Denholm Primary School has been given a prestigious national award for innovation and achievement in delivering physical education and extra-curricular sport.

Euan Amos at Denholm Primary School.

It has been handed a Sportscotland silver school sport award for its commitment to engaging all pupils in sporting activity.

Funded by the National Lottery, the award is a nationwide initiative intended to encourage schools to continuously improve physical education and sport.

The award also encourages sporting links between schools and the communities around them.

Stewart Harris, chief executive of Sportscotland, said: “Congratulations to all the staff and pupils at Denholm Primary School.

“They should be extremely proud of this fantastic achievement.

“Not only have they put physical education and sport at the heart of their school and local community, but they have managed to do so in a way that encourages all pupils to engage in physical activity whilst having fun at the same time.

“Sportscotland is committed to building a world-class sporting system for everyone, and a crucial part of that is putting young people at the heart.

“Working with our partners in local authorities and governing bodies of sport, we are creating closer links between physical education, school sport and club sport, which benefits young people by providing more and better opportunities to take part in sport.” With more applications than ever before, there are currently 212 Sportscotland gold award schools, 336 silver ones and 84 given bronze.

Morag McCreadie, headteacher at Denholm Primary, said the award was an honour, adding: “Our staff work incredibly hard to deliver a variety of sports across the year and to all stages in the school. We believe that physical education, physical activity and sport are important factors in the school curriculum, and without our committed staff and volunteer coaches working alongside sports specialists, it would not be possible to achieve as we do.”