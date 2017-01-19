Dazzling line-up for Outdoor Film Festival

The 2017 Peebles Outdoor Film Festival programme sees a glittering array of speakers and adventure films.

Scheduled across five specially-themed sessions, it covers everything from ice diving, mountain biking and surfing to climbing, bikepacking and slack-lining.

In a slight change of format, the programming sees each afternoon and evening session in the main auditorium begin with a selection of breathtaking short films from around the world followed by live presentations from some seriously big names in their sports.

Special appearances by mountain biking world champion Tracy Moseley, ultra-triathlete Sean Conway, record-breaking fell runner Nicky Spinks, and Emmy award winning adventure cameraman Keith Partridge will be among the many highlights of the event.

Given the love of all things two-wheeled in the Tweed Valley, an appearance by the much-admired Tracy Moseley (January 28) is exciting news for mountain bikers of all ages. As one of the most successful female riders of all time, Tracy will reflect on her career and what comes next.

Biking will also be the theme when adventurer and ultra-triathlete Sean Conway takes to the stage for a headline presentation on the opening night (January 27). Sean recently completed a 4,000+ mile continuous ultra-triathlon circumnavigating the entire coast of mainland Britain – a herculean effort that was the subject of a series on Discovery Channel.

The big names keep on coming on January 29 with an appearance by fell running legend, farmer and cancer survivor Nicky Spinks.

The headline acts are rounded off on Sunday evening by bikepacking devotee Markus Stitz, who recently returned from a year-long ride around the world on a singlespeed bike.

As well as big names from further afield, the festival also features appearances by a host of local heroes, who will will entertain audiences with tales of adventures near and far.

The Peebles Outdoor Film Festival runs from January 27-29 at the Eastgate Theatre. For more information visit www.eastgatearts.com. Tickets available now on 01725 725777, or online.