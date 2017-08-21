Darnick hall opening ceremony

Anna Tomlinson, right, performs the opening ceremony in respect of new handrails at Darnick’s Smith Memorial Hall.

The wrought iron project was financed by using part of a bequest from Anna’s sister and fellow villager, Jean Anderson, who died in February. Jean served as a hall trustee for many years, as well as being president of the local SWI and organising various events, such as whist drives etc, in the hall. Trustees agreed to dedicate the handrails to Jean’s memory by inserting her initials, ‘JA’, into them. Also in the photograph are, from the left, Derrick Brydon, Elspeth Gill, Jim Gill, Wendy Grant and Margaret Aitken.