Cyclists scale cross country route for charity

A group of Borders cyclists scaled heights of over 4,000 feet in last Sunday’s downpour to raise more than £1,000 for Alzheimer Scotland.

The eight-strong team made up of Trevor Wilson, Scott Murdoch, Debbie Muckersie, Euan Davidson, Kev Adams and Alan Daye, all from Peebles, and Jedburgh’s Ian MacLennan and Darren Minto tackled a cross-country route of over 40 miles from Peebles to Jedburgh via a host of tough climbs including the Eildon hills.

Darren Minto and his team complete a cross country cycle in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.

Darren, 37, who organised the cycle after his mum Joan Minto was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in January 2016, said: “The help that we have received from Alzheimer Scotland in the Scottish Borders has just been overwhelming. She goes to the cafe they run in Hawick and the charity has played a huge part in allowing mum to keep her social life and supporting us as a family to deal with the challenges that Alzheimer’s brings.”

Leaving Tweed Green at 8am the team spent seven hours in the saddle travelling Peebles to Innerleithern, over the Three Brethren, down to Yair Bridge, through the water at Gala, round the Eildon and along St Cuthbert’s Way before arriving at the Jed Thistle pavilion at 3pm.

“We are all quite in to our cycling, but it’s the first time we’ve done anything like this. The last 10 to 15 miles was just a complete downpour of torrential rain,” Darren added. “It was really hard going but well worth it,” Darren added: “I would like to thank the Jed Thistle committee for use of their pavilion as an end point, Jed Baguettes for food, Co-op Jedburgh for water and snacks during the ride, Alpine Bikes Glentress and Cooks Van Hire.”

To donate visit the team’s JustGiving site here.