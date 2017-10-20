Cruise control on show as Heart of Hawick launches nostalgia series

The 1986 Tom Cruise film Top Gun is set to be the first in a series of monthly nostalgia movie screenings at the Heart of Hawick.

The Tony Scott-directed blockbuster can be seen on Friday, October 27, at 2.30pm.

The new run of favourite golden oldies, called Blast From the Past, will be a monthly event.

Operations manager Sophy Delavigne said: “We want people to have the chance to experience their favourite films on the big screen again.

“We will be showing great films on the last Friday of every month and hope they will be popular.

“We also encourage our customers to suggest future Blast from the Past films as we want to give the community their say.”

For details, call the Heart of Hawick box office on 01450 360688. If you have a suggestion for the next Blast from the Past screening, email it to heartofhawick@liveborders1.org.uk.