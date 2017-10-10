Crowds flock to Border Shepherds’ Show

The region’s final agricultural show of the season boasted huge crowds at the weekend as fine weather pulled in a huge crowd to Yetholm at the weekend.

Borders Search and Rescue team mates Alistair McDonald, Scott Thompson, Arran Smith and Bob McKeans compete in the tractor pull.

The 154th Border Shepherds’ Show, saw more than 1,000 exhibitiors and spectators pour through the gates at the village haugh on Saturday.

The supreme champion of the show was a North Country Hill Cheviot (Lairg Type) owned by William Thomson from Hownam Grange while reserve supreme champion was Dallas Allan’s North Country Cheviot.

Show secretary Angela Walker said: “We had fantastic weather, brilliant footfall and everything was very well attended. Exhibits were way up on last year and we had 300 entries of sticks which is the biggest ever in the show.”

The record breaking entry of sticks, Angela added, paid testament to the popularity of stalwart Charlie Grant, who judged chose the winners for the last time on Saturday after 25 years co-ordinating the championship.

Duns Pipe Band play into the show ring.

Aside from the competition classes, main ring entertainment included a vintage tractor display, the College Valley Hunt hounds, a demonstration from the Sealpin Gundogs from Lilliesleaf, children’s games and performances from Duns Pipe Band. Further attractions included the education tent, charity stalls, children’s shows and the morning’s hill race.

Full results are as follows:-

Overall sheep winners – The P L Fullerton challenge cup for overall champion sheep – William Thomson

Frank Gibson cup for overall reserve champion – W D Allen

Sophie and Pam Cessford from Belmont farm, Kelso won overall in the 'any other breed' with their suffolk ewe.

Silver challenge cup for best female sheep – W D Allen

North country hill cheviot (Lairg type) – Robertson Timber trophy for best exhibit – William Thomson

Cheviot sheep – Thomas R Elliot challenge cup for best exhibit – Tom Elliot

W A Paton cup for reserve – Tom Elliot

Grace Robson, Ben Cessford and Alexander Huthinson from Yetholm enjoying the vintage tractors at the show.

James Storie memorial cup for best exhibit hirsel – Tom Elliot

Anderson medal for best exhibit in class seven – Tom Elliot

Blackface sheep – Sir A Sutherland cup for best exhibit – D Redpath

Kelso Chronicle cup for reserve – Ewan Kinghorn

W J Little tankard for best exhibit in classes 20,21,22 – Ewan Kinghorn

The R H Kinghorn Memorial challenge cup most points in classes 16-22 and 35 – Ewan Kinghorn

Norham runners Hanna Humphreys and Caroline Tyser during Yetholm's hill run

Mule – J S Robertson trophy for best exhibit – R Mackie

North Country Cheviot – Major A C Marshall plate for best exhibit – W D Allen

Silver cup for reserve champion – Jim Thomson

Any other breed – Braes trophy for overall champion: Pam Cessford

G and M Nisbet trophy for best Suffolk – Pam Cessford

William Turnbull cup for best texel – Jamie Gilchrist

Young handlers- Fleming Farms cup for best exhibit – Georgina Thomson

Black Sheep – Plaque for best exhibit – Tom Elliot

Prime Lambs – Border Livestock trophy for the best pair – G A Oliver

Shetland sheep – A and M Arbuckle and S Meikle Brae flock trophy for best lamb – A and M Arbuckle and S Meikle

Walking sticks – The R Smith Memorial Trophy for best exhibit – Dane Love

Surekill trophy for reserve – Dane Love

The C Grant cup for best exhibit in novice classes – Ian Smith

Perpetual trophy by Scottish Crookmakers Association – Stephen Bell

Inscribed tankard from Yetholm Show to the champion of champions winner – Stephen Bell

Surekill trophies for reserves – Arthur Dent and Philip Roskell

Dane Love quaich for novice champion of champions – Barry Frizell

Quaich for novice champion of champions reserve – Murray Playfair

Yetholm Shepherds’ Show hill race – Winner – Brian Marshall (37.14); 2 – Tim McCall (39.09); 3 – Chris Hutchinson (39.30) First lady – Claire Bagness (47.21)

Children’s classes – Pre-School – class 2 – Sadie Brotheston; class 4 – Harriet Freeland-Cook.

Primary – class 1 – Jessie Norris; class 2 – Jessie Norris; class 3 – Connie Grant; class 4 – Will Butler; class 5 – Harvey Sanderson; class 6 – Rosie Letham (P3-5); Hannah McDonell (P6-7) and Joanna Howlett (High School)

Secondary – class 1 – Susie Robson; class 2 – Harry Grant; class 4: Ryan Robson; class 5 – Anya Flint.

Brian Marshall came back in first place at the Yetholm hill run.

Fiona Thomson and show secretary Angela Walker guessing the age of the teddy.

Family rivalry with the Thomson family in the young handlers competition.