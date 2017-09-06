You’ve got a year to get it sorted, farmer told

A Roberton farmer has been given a year to improve farming practices after admitting breaching animal welfare regulations.

John Thomson, 57, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to three offences at Howcleugh Farm – where he has 250 ewes and 82 cattle – between April and July last year.

He failed to provide a suitable diet of feed and water capable of meeting their nutritional needs, leading to their poor bodily condition, and failing to provide good husbandry to prevent them from suffering injury or disease.

Thomson also admitted failing to provide basic management skills to ensure hygiene at the farm to minimise the presence of flies contributing to sheep suffering from fly strike.

He also failed to provide proper management for pregnant sheep which contributed to a high instance of lamb mortality, and failed to seek veterinary advice for repeated cattle deaths.

Thomson also failed to dispose of six sheep skeletons in the proper manner.

Sheriff Peter Paterson called for an up-to-date report when the case recalls on September 3 next year to check welfare standards on the farm.

He added that if it was a satisfactory report, he would deal with the matter with a fine, but would take a different view if the report was not positive.