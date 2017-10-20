Wooplaw cabin burnt down

Police are appealing for information after a log cabin was burnt down in a community woodland near Galashiels this week.

Between 1pm on Monday and 9am on Tuesday, a fire was deliberately set at Wooplaw Community Woodlands, off the Langshaw Road.

The cabin has been completely destroyed, and a second cabin, containing a toilet had its door ripped off.

PC Jack Houston, of Galashiels police station, said: “Vandals have caused significant damage to a community facility which will cost over £1,000 to repair.

“We are carrying out inquiries in the area and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, or may have noticed the fire as it would have been visible through the wooded area, particularly during the hours of darkness.”

Witnesses can contact police on 101, quoting reference 1,338 of October 17.