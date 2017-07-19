Woman was pushed to ground near Kelso pub

Have your say

Borders police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault in Kelso at the weekend.

The attack is believed to have taken place at 11.35pm on Sunday outside the Black Swan pub, in the Horsemarket.

A 44-year-old woman is said to have been pushed to the ground by a man.

The woman was not injured in the assault.

Police believe a number of people nearby at the time may have witnessed the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact constable Craig Hood at Kelso police station via 101, quoting incident number PS-20170716-4495, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.