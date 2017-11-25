Woman altered prescription because she was “suffering pain”

A 43-year-old woman altered a doctor’s prescription in an attempt to get 60 diazepam tablets, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Janice Wood, of Connor Street, Peebles, had been given a prescription for co-codamol by a doctor at Borders General Hospital in Melrose on March 17, but she altered it by adding 60 diazepam tablets to it before presenting the slip of paper at Boots in Peebles.

However, the shop manager suspcted foul play, refused to hand over the extra tablets to Wood and the police were called.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client was suffering pain at the time and it was a “desperate measure on her part”.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre deferred sentence for three months for good behaviour.