Witnesses to church break-in sought

Borders police are appealing for witnesses after a break-in to a church in Kelso, during which cash, postage stamps and a fundraising jar containing more than 700 pennies were taken.

The break-in occurred at some point between 8.30pm on Sunday, February 19 and 8am on Monday, February 20, at Kelso North Parish Church in the town’s Bowmont Street.

A number of items were stolen, including a cash box containing a three-figure sum of cash, a large quantity of second-class stamps and a glass jar containing over 700 pennies which had been donated to the church as part of a fund-raising event.

Damage has also been caused in the office to an internal door which will need to be replaced.

Constable Craig Hood of Kelso police station said: “The church runs on a very tight budget and this incident has had a significant impact on available funds which would otherwise have gone towards the upkeep of the church and any local events that they participate in.

“I would ask anyone with information in relation to any suspicious persons seen around the church during this time and in particular anyone seen exiting the building via the front door, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”