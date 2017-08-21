Witnesses sought following assault

Have your say

Police in the Scottish Borders are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Hawick.

The incident is believed to have happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday 20th August within an address in Minto Place.

During this time a 53-year-old man was attacked by an unknown number of suspects resulting in injuries to his head and hand.

He was taken to the Border General Hospital for treatment.

Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this attack and anyone with any information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable James Harrison from Galashiels CID said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around Minto Place during the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Please could anyone with further information relevant to this investigation contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101 and quote incident number 341 of the 20th August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.