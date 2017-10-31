Witnesses sought as motocross bike is stolen from Gordon farm

Borders police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in and theft of a motocross bike in Gordon.

The incident happened sometime between 8pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday, at the Wedderlie House farm. Entry was forced to a shed before a quad bike and motorcross bike were removed.

The quad was recovered on the property, however the bike remains missing and inquiries are ongoing to recover it and trace those responsible.

It is an an orange and white 125cc KTM ‘6 Day Edition’ motorcross bike.

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101, quoting incident number 580 of October 30.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detective Sergeant Stevie Halls from Galashiels CID said: “At this time we do not know if the bike has been stolen for joyriding, for use in criminal activity or to be sold on.

“As such, we would urge anyone who believes they have seen the vehicle since Monday morning to contact police immediately.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the farm between Sunday evening and Monday morning, and would ask those with any information to come forward.”