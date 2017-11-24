Witness appeal after scissor lift is stolen from fish factory

Borders police are appealing for witnesses following the audacious theft of a huge scissor lift access platform machine from a fish factory in Duns.

The incident happened between 8pm and midnight on Sunday, November 5, from Farne Salmon and Trout Ltd in Duns Industrial Park.

The machinery was situated at the back of the unit when it is believed to have been removed and loaded onto a HGV lorry that was seen parked in the Station Road area.

The machinery is a MEWP Scissor Lift 6RS JLG, yellow and orange in colour, and has the serial number B200015536, which has an estimated value of approximately £34,000.

Inquiries are continuing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Inspector John Scott from Kelso Police Station said: “This is a brazen theft of high value machinery and we are eager to trace those responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw a HGV in the Station Road area on Sunday, November 5, or who has seen the scissor lift since, to contact police.

“Equally, anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the Duns Industrial Park area in the days prior are asked to come forward with any information.”

Those with information are asked to contact Kelso Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0647 of November 22. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.