Warning for drug addict

A Galashiels man who admitted a series of drug offences has been given the opportunity to kick his addiction.

Glen Noble, 29, has been placed on a Drug Treatment and Testing Order (DTTO) for the next two years.

He pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to being concerned in the supply of heroin and possession of alprazolam at his home in Glendinning Terrace on July 30 last year.

Noble also admitted driving in various streets in Galashiels while unfit through drink or drugs on September 25 and possession of heroin on January 11.

Sheriff Peter Paterson warned Noble of the consequences if he did not attend meetings as part of the DTTO. In addition, he was disqualified from driving for three years.