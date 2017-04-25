Two bikes, valued at £5,500, stolen in daylight robbery

Borders police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of two high-value bicycles near Peebles.

The incident happened at about 3.30pm on Monday, April 24, from Glentress Forest.

The two bikes were taken from outside a biking centre within the forest after they were left for cleaning.

One of them is valued at £4,000, described as a Trek EX9 with a chrome frame and black writing on it. The shock suspension bolt is missing, which will render the bike unusable.

The second bike, valued at £1,500, is described as a Whyte 905 RS XL with an orange frame. It has rear shocks with yari forks and orange decals. Local officers are keen to trace the occupants of a green hatchback style car that was seen in the area and contained two bikes, one of which was described as similar to the Whyte 905.

Inspector Tony Hodges of Galashiels police station said: “As we head into the summer months, bike thefts do tend to increase and I’m urging members of the public to be aware of any suspicious activity in their area.

“If anyone has information that could assist us with our investigation, including information on the whereabouts of the bikes, please do not hesitate to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Learn how to keep your bike safe by visiting www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe