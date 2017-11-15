Threatened to throw former partner over balcony

A Kelso man has been remanded in custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being accused of attempting to throw a former partner over a first-storey balcony.
Robert Yule, 41, of Maxmill Park, is alleged to have struggled violently with Toni Cowan during an incident last month.
He is also alleged to have breached a non-harassment order by persistently contacting her.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
A trial date has been set for November 30 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Southern Reporter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.