Teenager spared jail for knocking man out

A teenager has been spared a custodial sentence for knocking a man unconscious with a single punch.

Kristopher Weir, 18, pleaded guilty to assaulting the man to his severe injury by punching him to the head, causing him to fall to the ground and rendering him unconcious.

The attack happened in High Street, Earlston, on the night of September 10.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told the victim and his friends had left a pub in Earlston to find a taxi to take him back home to Galashiels when he was confronted by the teenager and a group of youngsters, and there was an exchange of unpleasant remarks referring to the man’s ginger-coloured hair.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the accused was seen to approach the victim and punched him to the head, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on a kerb, knocking him out.

The court heard the man was left with a 3cm cut to the back of his head requiring six staples.

He had to be re-admitted to hospital four days after the attack as he was suffering from headaches, and it was found he had bruising to the brain.

The 29-year-old victim was also off work for four weeks.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said Weir, of Gala Park Gardens, Galashiels, could not remember what had happened due to his level of intoxication.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre told the first offender: “Had this man died, you would have been facing another charge.”

He imposed an 18-month community payback order with supervision and 200 hours’ unpaid work. In addition, Weir was told to pay £500 compensation to his victim.

That sentence was imposed as an alternative to custody, he was told.