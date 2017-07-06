Teenager’s jaw broken in supermarket attack

A youth who broke a teenager’s jaw with a punch at a supermarket has been ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Connor Jackson, 20, of Duke Street in Hawick, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury at the town’s Morrisons store, in Mart Street, on September 20.

A teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age admitted committing the same offence.

Jackson and his co-accused also owned up to making threats of violence in Branxholm Road, Hawick, on August 14 to members of the public who declined their demands for a cigarette.

Jackson pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to repeatedly punching and kicking a 30-year-old man during the incident too.

Lawyers for both youths said they had consumed too much alcohol at the time.

In addition to unpaid work, Jackson was given a six-month home curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

His co-accused, who has now just turned 17, was given an 18-month community payback order.