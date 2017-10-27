Teenager fined over drug find

A waiter was found to be in possession of cocaine while standing outside a Galashiels nightclub, a court heard.

Police spotted Karis Hislop acting suspiciously at a fire exit at the Indigo Rooms in the early hours of the morning.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that when they approached the 19-year-old, he dropped a bag of white powder to the floor.

It was found to contain one gramme of cocaine, worth between £40 and £100.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client had been on a night out when he had been offered the class-A drug.

He stressed that Hislop had never taken it before.

Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed a fine of £200.