Teenage girl hurt by stone hurled from Hawick bridge at 4.30am on Sunday

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old girl was injured, struck by an object thrown from a Hawick bridge.

The incident happened around 4.30am on Sunday, October 15, at the bridge which accesses Mart Street from Wilton Hill.

The 14-year-old victim was sitting under the bridge when an object, believed to be a stone, was thrown from above, striking her to the head.

As a result, the girl attended at Borders General Hospital for treatment before being released.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace whoever was responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Rachel Campbell from Hawick Police Station said: “The culprit for this act of utter stupidity could have inflicted serious harm on the victim and it is extremely lucky that her injury was not too serious.

“As part of this inquiry we would ask anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the bridge during the early hours of Sunday morning to contact police immediately.

“We would also remind the public that throwing items from a bridge can have very serious consequences and if you are found to be involved in such reckless behaviour you will be arrested.”

Those with information can contact Hawick Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1074 of the 15th October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.