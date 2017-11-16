Teen denies takeaway assault

A teenager has been accused of assaulting a staff member at a Chinese takeaway.

Declan McFarlane, 19, of Howdenburn Court, Jedburgh, denies punching the man to the head to his severe injury at the Golden River takeaway in the town on October 14.

He further denies charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Howdenburn Court on the same date.

A trial date has been set for February 20 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on January 22.