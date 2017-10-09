Swimming pool shut due to vandal attack

Galashiels Swimming Pool has been closed until further notice due to vandal attack on today.

An external window was smashed at the Livingstone Place pool, scattering glass inside and rendering it unsafe for use.

The facility could remain closed for more than a week.

Police are investigating and are urging any witnesses able to help identify the culprits to call them on 101.

Glass from the broken window was sent flying into the pool, so it needs to be drained, cleaned and refilled.

“This is a considerable process, and every precaution will be taken in removing all glass from the pool,” said a spokesman for Live Borders, the trust that manages the site.

Sessions for toddlers, over-50s and the disabled have had to be cancelled, as have children’s swimming lessons, adult fitness classes and birthday parties.

Classes have been rescheduled elsewhere wherever possible, and Selkirk Swimming Pool has extended its opening hours to help fill the gap.

The Selkirk Leisure Centre pool, in Buccleuch Road, is open on Tuesdays from 7.15am to 8am and 7pm to 8.30pm for late night swimming, on Wednesdays from 7.15am to 10.30am and 7.30pm to 8.30pm and on Fridays from 7.15am to 1pm in the meanwhile.

Facilities manager Ben Lamb said: “It is incredibly disappointing that the actions of a few individuals have had such a negative impact for so many people.

“The timing is incredibly frustrating for all those people who hoped to make use of Galashiels Swimming Pool over the October holiday.

“The pool will be closed until further notice, which could extend into next week.

“Non-pool activities will still be taking place, including spin, kettlebells and aerobics.

“We greatly appreciated the messages of support we have already received from the local community and their understanding as this repair work takes place.

“Our staff have worked hard to try to accommodate swimmers at Selkirk Swimming Pool, with opening hours extended to help meet demand.

“We’re encouraging customers to check our social media channels and website for details and updates at www.liveborders.org.uk”