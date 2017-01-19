Supermarket worker’s £7,000 benefits fiddle

A supermarket worker from Hawick has admitted receiving more than £7,000 in benefits that she was not entitled to.

Forty-four-year-old Mandie Murray pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to receiving a total of £7,090 in housing benefit and carer’s allowance over a two-year period.

Depute procurator fiscal Tessa Bradley told the hearing the accused was working part-time in Sainsbury’s in Hawick and her hours of work were increased, but she did not declare them.

Murray’s solicitor, Fiona Hamilton, said: “It was always something she was going to do, but never got round to it.”

After being told Murray, who lives at Drumlanrig Court, had already started repaying the money, Sheriff Kevin Drummond ordered her to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work during the next six months.

GLASS DANGER ALLEGATION

A hotel worker has been accused of placing a glass in a swimming pool to the danger of the public.

Dean Laidlaw, 26, is charged with culpable and reckless conduct by putting the glass in the pool during the course of his employment at Peebles Hotel Hydro which could have caused severe injury to patrons.

The offence is said to have happened on April 16.

Laidlaw is also accused of wilfully setting fire to a shower curtain and toilet roll four days’ earlier.

Laidlaw, of Eildon Crescent, Melrose, has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

A trial date has been set for February 2 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

BANNED FOR 16 MONTHS

Police were tipped off that a shopworker was about to drive home from her place of employment while under the influence of alcohol, Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard.

Officers watched as Moira Armstrong drove out of the store car park in Duns at around 6pm on September 19 and she was immediately stopped.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said she was found to be in excess of three times the legal alcohol limit.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had been suffering from stress.

He added the conviction may jeopardise her employment as she was one of the drivers for the store’s delivery vans.

Armstrong, 56, of Trinity Park, Duns, who pleaded guilty, was banned from the road for 16 months and fined £250.

DENTAL NURSE DISQUALIFIED

A dental nurse who crashed her car into barriers on the A7 between Galashiels and Stow was found to be almost three times the legal alcohol limit, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Johanne Lamond, 26, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath/alcohol count of 61 microgrammes – the legal limit is 22 – during the early hours of December 5.

The court heard the accused worked in Galashiels where she stayed in a bed and breakfast before returning to her home city of Dundee at the end of the week.

However, procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said she decided to drive to Dundee at 1.30am on a Thursday, but crashed into barriers three miles north of Galashiels.

He added: “It caused a lot of damage to the car. Passing police officers stopped and the accused was complaining of shoulder pain and there was a strong smell of alcohol from her.”

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said: “She should not have taken this chance. She knew what she was doing as she had the best part of a bottle of wine. This will have a big impact on her life.”

The court heard she had a similar conviction from 2009.

Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed a three year ban as well as a fine of £350.

EXTORTION BID TRIAL IN APRIL

A 64-year-old man is set to face trial by jury at Selkirk Sheriff Court on an attempted extortion allegation.

Robert Munro is charged with threatening his brother that unless he responded to letters demanding the sum of £600, he would falsely expose him for being involved in criminal activity.

Munro, of Grosvenor Street, Edinburgh, has pleaded not guilty to the allegation of attempting to extort money from his brother on various occasions in Selkirk between March 2014 and November 2014.

The trial date has been set for April 3, with an intermediate hearing on March 13.

SPENDING SPREE ALLEGATION

A Galashiels man has been accused of going on a spending spree in local shops with a stolen bank card.

Richard Kirk, 56, of Kilnknowe Caravan Park, is charged with fraudulently obtaining food, household items and clothing to the value of £2,233.92 on October 20 by using the card.

He denies stealing the card from a woman’s house in Forest Gardens, Galashiels, on October 18, and then withdrawing £900 from the account over the course of the next three days from bank machines.

A trial date has been set for March 14, with an intermediate hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court on February 13.

TEENAGER DENIES ASSAULT

A Galashiels teenager has been accused of assaulting a male to his severe injury in the Tesco underpass car park.

Arix Ross, 18, of Kilnknowe Place, pleaded not guilty to punching the alleged victim on the head and causing him to fall to the ground, and repeatedly kicking hm on the body on August 7.

A trial is due to take place at Selkirk Sheriff Court on February 14.

ACCUSED OF RACIST REMARKS

Two men will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of causing a disturbance in a Galashiels Indian takeaway.

Kenneth Reid, 47, of Dunsdale Road, Selkirk, and 26-year-old Kieran Reid, of Sinclair Gardens, Edinburgh, are both accused of making racist remarks in Mr Singh’s in High Street on December 18, 2015, and also assaulting another customer.

Kieran Reid is also charged with assaulting a male employee in the shop.

The trial is set to take place on February 2.

EMBEZZLEMENT ALLEGATION

A sales assistant has been accused of embezzling £8,000 while employed at a Galashiels store.

Justyna Kulatka, 21, of Minto Place, Hawick, pleaded not guilty to the offence which allegedly happened at B&M Bargains in Stirling Street between July 1 and July 22.

A trial date has been set for Selkirk Sheriff Court for March 14, with an intermediate hearing on February 13.

LICENCE REVOKED AFTER ‘SHORT CUT’

A West Linton motorist who drove round a roundabout in the wrong direction has had her licence revoked.

Anita Halliwell, 18, of Station Road, “took a short cut” as she headed home at 2.20am on the A702 at West Linton.

But Selkirk Sheriff Court heard told police officers were on mobile patrol and she was charged with careless driving.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Halliwell ignored the keep-left bollard and went round the roundabout on the wrong side.

He added: “They were concerned about her driving. She was sober and she knew the layout of the road.”

Her lawyer admitted she had basically taken a “short cut”.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said she had made a deliberate choice and regarded it at the upper end of careless driving.

He placed seven points on her driving licence which means it will be revoked due to her age and fined her £200.

ACCUSED OF THROWING BIN

An Earlston man will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on a charge of culpably and recklessly throwing a refuse bin at a moving car, damaging the windscreen.

Harry Baillie, 28, of Queensway, denies the offence which is alleged to have happened in the village’s High Street on July 9.

An intermediate hearing was fixed for January 30, with the trial fixed for February 14.

ARREST WARRANT

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Hawick man who failed to turn up in court to answer an assault allegation.

Andrew Clamp is accused of assaulting his former partner at a house in Muthag Street, Selkirk, on November 19.

It is alleged the 24-year-old, of Arthur Street, picked her up and carried her before dropping her face first onto a sofa, covering her mouth, biting her shoulder and then throwing her from the sofa onto the floor.

He was due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, but when he failed to appear a warrant was issued for his arrest.

DANGEROUS DRIVING CHARGE

A Hawick man is due to stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on a dangerous driving charge.

Dylan Moore, 21, of Hislop Gardens, denies entering the opposite carriageway and overtaking when it was unsafe to do so on the A7 Galashiels-Selkirk road on October 27.

A trial date was set for March 14, with an intermediate hearing on February 13.

CANNABIS CULTIVATOR

A search warrant for a Hawick property led to the discovery of 17 cannabis plants being cultivated in a cupboard, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

Mark Turnbull, 30, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis at his home in Cheviot Road on September 2, 2015.

He also admitted two other charges of possessing another class B drug and also a class C drug. Not-guilty pleas to three other charges were accepted by the Crown.

Sheriff Kevin Drummond deferred sentence until February 6 for a criminal justice social work report to be compiled.

ACCUSED OF BICYCLE ATTACK

A Hawick man admitted attacking his former partner with a bicycle.

Danny Sharkey, 23, of Galalaw Road, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to assault by riding a bike at her, which struck her on the body, and also attempting to seize a mobile phone from her. But a not-guilty plea to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in O’Connell Street, Hawick, on March 1, 2016, was accepted by the Crown.

Sheriff Kevin Drummond ordered Sharkey to be of good behaviour for the next six months and deferred sentence until July 10.

CRASHED INTO TELEGRAPH POLE

A motorist who was more than four times the legal alcohol limit when he collided with a telegraph pole in Earlston High Street has been banned from the road for 19 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Peter Lyall, 40, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath/alcohol count of 96 micogrammes – the limit being 22 – late on Saturday, December 10.

The court was told Lyall, now living in Balerno, Edinburgh, had recently separated from his wife and was at a low ebb.

He was also fined £300.

ASSAULT ALLEGATION

An Ancrum man has appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court charged with assaulting a man to his severe injury.

Callum Webb, 25, is alleged to have committed the offence in Galashiels on New Year’s Day. He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination. Webb was bailed.

TRIAL FOR JED ACCUSED

A man will stand trial on a charge of domestic assault.

Gary Forrest, 30, of Rennieston, Jedburgh, denied assaulting his ex-partner by repeatedly pushing her on the body whereby she fell against a staircase, seizing her by the throat and pushing her against a wall and repeatedly punching her on the head and body. The offence is said to have been committed at a house in Harleyburn Drive, Melrose, and in the Abbey car park in Melrose in October.

A trial date has been fixed for February 16.

INNERLEITHEN STALKER

An Innerleithen man admitted stalking his former partner over the Christmas period.

Paul Thompson, 37, of Buccleuch Street, pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause fear and alarm to her by repeatedly sending her text messages.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told it was his fourth conviction of a domestic nature.

Sentence was deferred until February 13 for reports.

Penalty points for postie

Part-time postman William Whyte was fined £250 and had six penalty points placed on his licence.

The 29-year-old, of South Chester Gardens, Bonnyrigg, pleaded guilty to careless driving at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

The offence happened on the A703 Peebles-Edinburgh road near Leadburn on August 16 when he overtook on the approach to a blind bend.

DENIES THREATS TO HIS WIFE

A Selkirk man has denied uttering threats of violence to his wife and pursuing her.

Nicholas Weeks, 64, of Newburgh Farm Estate, pleaded not guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour, uttering threats of violence to his wife, pursuing her and seizing her by the body at their home on February 5.

A trial date has been set at Selkirk Sheriff Court for February 16.

OAP FLOUTED DRIVE BAN

A pensioner who drove away from a court building, despite having just been disqualified from driving, has received a 12-month ban.

Keith Salmon, 69, formerly of Sunnyhill Road, Hawick, and now living in Wylam, Northumberland, had denied the offence as well as having no insurance, but was found guilty after a trial. The offences happened in Ettrick Terrace, Selkirk, on April 27.

He was also fined a total of £700 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

PRIVATE APPEARANCE

A Hawick man appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court accused of breaching the terms of his interim sexual offences prevention order.

Thomas Hoare, 49, faces two charges which were allegedly committed in December and earlier this month in Hawick. He made no plea or declaration, was fully committed for trial and bailed.

‘LAST CHANCE’ FOR SHOPLIFTER

A Tweedbank woman who admitted two counts of shoplifting has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next two months.

Stephanie Ritchie, 32, of Jura Drive, stole confectionery from Home Bargains in Channel Street, Galashiels, on November 17, and confectionery and a mobile phone accessory from the same store on December 17.

Sentence was deferred until March 13 to see how Ritchie progresses with her DTTO (Drug Treatment and Testing Order).

Sitting at Selkirk, Sheriff Peter Paterson told her: “This is very much your last chance as far as these matters are concerned.”

REPORTS ORDERED

Background reports have been ordered into a Galashiels man.

James Stockman, 20, pleaded guilty to charges of threatening or abusive behaviour at his home in Penman Place on October 23 and spitting at a police constable.

Sentence was deferred until February 13 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

PEEBLESSHIRE MAN ON TRIAL

A Peeblesshire man will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court next month on a stalking charge.

David Hudson, of Cheat-the-Beggars, Stobo, denies engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause fear or alarm to a woman. He is alleged to have loitered outside her home and repeatedly contacted her by email, despite her telling him to stop.

The offence is alleged to have happened in two named streets in Peebles and also at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, between February 27 and December 10.

Hudson, 50, had his trial date fixed for February 16.

COUPLE DENY THEFT CHARGE

An Edinburgh couple are to face trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on a shoplifting charge.

James McMillan, 42, and Farrah Black, 34, deny stealing alcohol at the Co-op store in Peebles Road, Innerleithen, on January 26.

The trial is due to take place on February 2, with an intermediate hearing on January 30.

CASE IS CONTINUED

Ross Morrison, 31, of St Andrew Street, Galashiels, is charged with assaulting a staff nurse at East Brigg hospital in Galashiels on September 21.

He is also accused of stealing a packet of cigarettes from the Co-op store, Gala Park, Galashiels, on October 30. His case was continued without plea at Selkirk Sheriff Court.