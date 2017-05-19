Stobo man to stand trial on stalking charge

A Peeblesshire man will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court next month on a stalking charge.

David Hudson, from Stobo, denies engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause fear or alarm to a woman.

The 50-year-old is alleged to have loitered outside her home and repeatedly contacted her by email, despite her telling him to stop.

The offences are said to have happened in two named streets in Peebles, and also at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, between February 27 and December 10 last year.

Three days have been set aside for the trial starting at Selkirk Sheriff Court on June 26.