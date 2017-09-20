Sex charges spanning 21 years

A pensioner has appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court in connection with historical sex abuse charges.

Nigel Hartdegen, 65, of Hillend Drive, Hawick, is accused of four counts of lewd and libidinous practices and one charge of public indecency.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in Hawick between 1973 and 1994.

Hartdegen made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

He was granted bail by sheriff Peter Paterson.