Sentence deferred on “not very good” Newtown drug dealer

A man has owned up to being “a not very good drug-dealer”.

David Hosie pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and diazepam at a house in Galashiels on February 7.

The 28-year-old, of Glenburn Avenue, Newtown, was found in possession of the drugs after police raided a house in Torwoodlee Road.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court that 218 diazepam tablets were recovered, along with 14 grammes of cannabis, with a value of more than £400.

Also found was £196 in cash.

The fiscal said evidence of drug-dealing was found on Hosie’s phone.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said: “This was very short-lived on his part, and he has nothing to do with drugs now.

“He described himself as a not very good drug-dealer.”

Sentence was deferred for six months for good behaviour, and the cash recovered was forfeited.