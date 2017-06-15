Selkirk drug addicts robbed disabled OAP

Two desperate drug addicts who robbed a disabled pensioner on a bus of his wallet containing £200 and his bus pass have been jailed.

James Birchall, 24, and Robert Mason, 25, targeted the 65-year-old man as the public service vehicle travelled between Selkirk and Galashiels on the afternoon of May 2. CCTV showed Birchall going to sit beside the man, who has learning difficulties and a mental age of 14 – despite there being plenty of empty seats on the bus.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard the victim was wearing loose jogging-style trousers with large pockets, and the wallet would have been seen and easy to remove.

The bus company footage showed Birchall handing over the wallet across the aisle to where Mason was sitting.

When the OAP noticed his wallet was gone, Birchall responded by patting his pockets to indicate he did not have it.

The man reported the incident to the driver as he was concerned he would not get home without his bus pass. Police were alerted and Birchall and Mason identified from the CCTV.

When Mason was detained by police he was found to be in possession of £410. Officers intended to refund the pensioner of his £200, but Mason refused to sign a disclaimer form allowing him to get his money back. But procurator fiscal Graham Fraser authorised for the £200 to be returned to the victim.

Lawyers for Birchall and Mason, who live in Selkirk, said they suffered from drug addictions and the crime was an act of desperation.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told both accused they knew full well what they were doing when they stole the wallet from the disabled man.

Birchall – who is currently serving an eight-month prison sentence for a series of charity box thefts to feed his habit – was given 158 days, starting in September when he was due to be released.

Mason was sentenced to 220 days, backdated to May 5 when he was first remanded in custody in connection with the matter.