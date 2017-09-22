Scores of child porn images found in raid

Scores of disturbing child porn images were found on a computer during a police raid on a Gattonside house.

Andrew Devine, 35, had sorted the images into folders and categorised them, Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told.

His behaviour was described as obsessive, with many images in the most serious section category A featuring children aged five to 14 years having penetrative sex with adults or other children.

Devine, now living in Edzell in Angus, pleaded guilty to possessing indecent photographs of children at the Gattonside property between April 2013 and September 2016.

He also admitted a second charge of taking, or permitting to be taken, indecent photos of children.

A not-guilty plea to a third charge of possession of extreme porn images was accepted by the crown.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said police arrived with a search warrant at 8am on September 19 last year saying someone in the property was suspected of being involved in uploading or downloading child pornographic material.

It soon became apparent that Devine’s parents had no knowledge of the matter, and Devine himself insisted he had seen nothing inappropriate.

However, a preliminary examination of the desktop computer showed indecent images of children.

Devine was detained and made no reply.

A more detailed examination of the computer and a tablet and iPhone owned by Devine uncovered more images and movie files in quarantine files.

In the movie files alone, 42 were category A, 10 were category B and six were category C.

It was found the movie files were regularly being accessed and viewed.

More images and movies were discovered after a more detailed inspection of Devine’s computer equipment.

The fiscal concluded: “There is considerable evidence of sorting and categorising.

“It was a fairly organised accessing of material. It was thought through and, I would say, rather obsessive.”

The court was told Devine had lived in Aberdeen until he was 20, then moved with his family to Crete. On their return to Scotland, they had stayed at in Gattonside but he had since moved back north.

Sentence was deferred until Monday, October 30, for reports.

Devine’s name was placed on the sex offenders’ register.