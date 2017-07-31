Reward offered for information on Tweedbank phone line vandalism

A reward of up to £1,000 has been offered for information that would lead to the arrest of vandals who cut phone cables near Tweedbank last week.

Crime-fighting Charity Crimestoppers and Openreach, the digital network business, are appealing for information relating to an attack on the communications network. The incident occurred in a manhole between midnight and 2am on Wednesday, July 26, near Galafoot Bridge on the A6091.

The damage left local homes and businesses without use of their phone lines, broadband and TV services.

Openreach engineers have worked around the clock to restore services to those customers that were effected, and all of the homes and businesses were reconnected on Thursday, July 27.

However, the hunt continues for the perpetrators.

Openreach has a partnership with Crimestoppers that offers a reward of up to £1,000 for information on vandalism and cable thefts, which leads to the arrests and subsequent successful convictions of those responsible.

A spokesperson for Crimestoppers said: “Anyone who has information about who may be behind this attack can contact Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via our non-traceable online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

“Our promise of anonymity means you won’t have to give your personal details or speak to the police.”

Bernie Auguste, general manager of security services for Openreach, said: “This incident has impacted on the day-to-day life of the people in the Kingsknowes Bridge and Tweedbank areas.

“We are working closely with Police in Scotland to bring the people responsible for this crime to justice.

“We have deployed additional security enhancements within the area, but we also need your help.

“Please be vigilant and if you saw anything suspicious on or around the time of the incident ,then please contact Crimestoppers or the Police.”

If you have any information on this incident please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org