Public warned after elderly man is conned out of thousands of pounds in his Kelso home

A heartless conman has stolen a five-figure sum from an elderly man in Kelso, after telling him he was there to check the security on his computer.

Borders police are appealing for information and have issued a warning to the public after the 85-year-old man let the corrupt crook into his home in the Shedden Park Road area on Monday, October 30.

After being given access to the house and a laptop within, a five-figure sum was removed from the victim’s internet banking accounts.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect and communities are reminded never to let any unsolicited callers into their homes or provide them with access to any of your personal details or information.

Inspector John Scott said: “The callous individual responsible for this scam has clearly targeted an elderly man and has stolen a signficant sum of cash from the victim’s internet banking accounts.

“We are pursuing a number of local lines of inquiry to trace this male and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

“The public are advised never to let those they do not know and trust gain entry to their homes, and do not provide anyone with your personal information that allows them to access your bank accounts.

“If you would like any advice on crime prevention then you can either visit www.scotland.police.uk or call 101 to speak to a local officer.”

Those with information can contact Kelso Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1084 of October 30. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.