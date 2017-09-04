Protected goosander shot in Tweed at Melrose

Borders police are appealing for witnesses after the shooting of a protected bird in the Tweed at Melrose.

Officers were alerted to the area after a goosander was shot at around 11.15am on Thursday, August 31, just east of the chainbridge between Melrose and Gattonside.

A member of the public heard a number of shots and the dead duck was found in the water a short time later.

Wildlife crime officer for the Lothians and Scottish Borders, PC Andy Loughlin, said: “We take wildlife crime very seriously and it is a criminal offence to harm birds such as this which are protected.

“This is a very popular area for walkers, and dog walkers in particular, and I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area last Thursday morning and may have seen or heard something which may assist the investigation.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 705 of Monday, September 4, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.