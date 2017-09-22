Prosecution abandoned

A 26-year old man accused of assaulting a man to his severe injury in Galashiels on New Year’s Day has walked free from Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Calum Webb, formerly of Ancrum but now living in Aberdeen, had denied pushing a male to the ground and then kicking him to the head.

The offence was alleged to have been committed in Gala Park in Galashiels on January 1.

Webb had lodged a special defence of self-defence, and the case was listed for trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court, but the crown then announced that the case against him was being deserted.