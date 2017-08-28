Police warn “If in doubt, don’t drive” after 65-year-old is charged

A 65-year-old man has been charged with drink driving in Melrose following information received from the public.

Local officers responded to concerns raised relating to a vehicle in the area around Eildon Cottage on Sunday, August 27, and detained a 65-year-old male.

He was reported for a number of offences including drink driving and driving without a licence and held in custody to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, August 28.

Inspector John Scott said: “We appreciate the information from the public in the Borders relating to suspected drink drivers.

“Officers will always act on the information and if you are able to provide a location, description of the vehicles including registration number we will follow up on reports.

“There is no place for drink driving, if in doubt do not drive.”