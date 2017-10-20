Police search for missing Peebles man

Borders police are appealing for information on a Peebles man who went missing yesterday afternoon (Thursday, October 19).

The man, Donald Forrest, is 21 and was last seen at 1.15pm yesterday within the grounds of the Borders General Hospital, Melrose.

He was wearing a black jacket, dark jumper, ripped grey jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with information regarding Donald’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number PS-20171019-1776.