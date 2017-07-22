Police operation resolved in Langlee

An incident which attracted more than six police vehicles to Hawthorn Road in Galashiels today has been resolved with the arrest of one man.

While the exact nature of the situation is not yet known, several police in riot-type apparel were at the scene until it was resolved in the last half hour.

Police outside a property in Hawthorn Road, Galashiels

A spokesperson for Police Scotland told The Southern: "Police were called to a property in Hawthorn Road, Langlee, at apporximately 9.35am, following a disturbance.

"The incident was brought to a safe conclusion. One man has been arrested and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."