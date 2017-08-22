Police issue warning to drug-drivers after man is arrested

A 41-year-old man has been charged with drug driving following a road collision in the Scottish Borders.

Officers responded to an incident on the A68 at Newton St Boswells at 11.30 am yesterday (Monday, August 21), where a Peugeot 207 car collided with a crash barrier before leaving the road.

The 41-year-old male driver was not injured and will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector John Scott said: “Drug driving puts not only the offending motorist, but other road users at risk and these offences will not be tolerated.

“We regularly conduct patrols of the road network, as well as responding to information provided to us by the public and anyone found to be driving under the influence of any substance will be robustly dealt with.”