Police investigate death of teenager in Innerleithen

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 17-year-old woman whose body was found in Innerleithen on Saturday morning.

A section of the Caddon Court area was taped off as forensics personnel carried out their investigations.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Borders police are investigating following the death of a 17-year-old woman at an address in Innerleithen.

“The woman’s body was discovered on Saturday, November 18.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”